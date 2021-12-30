Instant Analysis: Rivals 100 PG Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Texas basketball

The Northfield Mt. Hermon product is an excellent shooter who can handle the ball as well. He's a solid athlete at 6'4 who has a great feel for the game and great court vision. He can pull up and shoot off the dribble, both from the mid-range and from deep. Overall, he's a very polished player who would be able to contribute sooner rather than later.

He's quick off the dribble when driving and can get to the rack and finish, even through contact. In general, he can score at all three levels and can distribute to boot.

He fits into the Chris Beard offense really well, too - Texas needs shooters and Brumbaugh has that skill. His ability to play PG helps as well, as Texas will likely lose much of its starting back court entering next season. If Arterio Morris does not go pro, this will be a highly talented duo (trio if you include F Dillon Mitchell) entering next season.

Brumbaugh could be the type to stay multiple years and really ingratiate himself into the program, much like Matt Coleman did in his four years in Austin. Either way, this is a big pickup and one that could make an impact early.