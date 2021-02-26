Orangebloods - Instant Analysis: Rueben Owens - holy wow (complete with video breakdown)

Cliff-notes: The Longhorns picked up its first commitment from the Class of 2023 on Thursday night when El Campo running back Reuben Owens II gave a verbal pledge to Steve Sarkisian and Co.

Rankings: Although there aren't a lot of rankings yet to be had in the 2023 class (the LSR list is coming in March), Owens is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas by 247 (out of eight players ranked).

Key Offers: Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida and Penn State.

Evaluation: Hello! I'm not quite sure how to even process Owens yet as a prospect because when you look at his physical profile and confirmed testing numbers, you wouldn't automatically think we're talking about someone that's a special player, but when you turn on the film.... holy hell... this kid jumps off the film significantly. Listed at 5-11, 190(ish) pounds, it's kind of incredible how much a man among boys Owens appears to be on film when he gets his hands on the ball, as evidenced by the almost 11 yards per carry he averaged on 140 carries. When he touches the ball, it just feels like you're watching something shot out of a cannon at full speed, while everyone else on the field is just moving at two notches below him. His balance, vision, ability to make guys miss in space and home run pop are all elements of his game that scream at you. This is a kid with big-time talent.

See Alex Dunlap's "WHO DOES THIS!?!" Video Breakdown