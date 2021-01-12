Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - Sark's first commit is one of the nation's top 2022 WRs

Winfield is rated as the No. 15 prospect in Texas, according to the 2022 LSR 100.



Key Offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma are among the programs to offer Winfield. Ohio State and Oklahoma were thought to be the favorites to land Winfield.



Evaluation: Listed at 6-2, 170 pounds, Winfield has the size, long frame, speed, and athleticism to stretch the field as a force in the vertical passing attack. For a young player with his size and length, Winfield is a strong route-runner, making him a threat to not only create separation but to also work the middle of the field. As game reps have increased, so too has Winfield’s ability after the catch.



He’s a well-rounded receiver, big-play threat and an impressive athlete capable of contributing in multiple ways. When Winfield last competed in track and field in 2018, he ran a very respectable 23.74 200m… in middle school. For comparison, Brennan Eagles had a personal best in high school of 22.17 in the 200m.



Why it matters: Sarkisian’s first commitment isn’t just a solid prospect from Texas – it’s, basically, a top 100 national player who had offers from almost every huge name in the sport. These are the types of important battles in-state Texas needs to win more of, and Sarkisian is clearly off to a great start.



