Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - Sark's first commit is one of the nation's top 2022 WRs

Instant Analysis - Sark's first commit is one of the nation's top 2022 WRs
Cliffs notes: Well, it didn’t take long for new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to reel in his first commitment. Lewisville 2022 receiver Armani Winfield announced his commitment to the Longhorns and is the second member of the 2022 recruiting class.
Winfield is rated as the No. 15 prospect in Texas, according to the 2022 LSR 100.
Key Offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma are among the programs to offer Winfield. Ohio State and Oklahoma were thought to be the favorites to land Winfield.
Evaluation: Listed at 6-2, 170 pounds, Winfield has the size, long frame, speed, and athleticism to stretch the field as a force in the vertical passing attack. For a young player with his size and length, Winfield is a strong route-runner, making him a threat to not only create separation but to also work the middle of the field. As game reps have increased, so too has Winfield’s ability after the catch.
He’s a well-rounded receiver, big-play threat and an impressive athlete capable of contributing in multiple ways. When Winfield last competed in track and field in 2018, he ran a very respectable 23.74 200m… in middle school. For comparison, Brennan Eagles had a personal best in high school of 22.17 in the 200m.
Why it matters: Sarkisian’s first commitment isn’t just a solid prospect from Texas – it’s, basically, a top 100 national player who had offers from almost every huge name in the sport. These are the types of important battles in-state Texas needs to win more of, and Sarkisian is clearly off to a great start.
