Instant Analysis - Technique, feet, balance all strengths for new OL commit
Cliffs notes: The Longhorns added to their offensive line haul for the 2021 recruiting class when Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville, Florida) lineman Michael Myslinski announced his commitment. He’s the 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news