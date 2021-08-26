Instant Analysis: Texas adds to 2022 class with underrated defensive tackle

Texas added its 18th member to the 2022 recruiting class on Thursday with the addition of defensive lineman Aaron Bryant out of Southaven, Mississippi. Rankings: Bryant is currently rated as a 5.7 3-star prospect, No. 11 player in Mississippi, and the No. 31 defensive tackle in the 2022 class. Notable Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M.

EVALUATION

Aaron Bryant, 6-4 and 295 pounds, is a large defensive tackle that imposes his will as soon as the ball is snapped. Bryant explodes out of his stance and penetrates the line of scrimmage before the offensive line has much time to react. He shows the ability to beat his man time-and-time again due to his initial burst combined with his play strength. Bryant’s film shows him taking on – and beating – multiple blocks before disrupting the play in the backfield. Bryant still has room to polish his game and continue to develop, which has to excite the Texas staff. He is winning on raw traits and ability, both of which made him a prospect that the Longhorns identified and made a priority earlier in the process. Overall, I firmly believe that Bryant is an underrated prospect. He dominates at the highest level of competition in Mississippi, and that has caught the attention of programs from all over the SEC. Mississippi is a state that consistently churns out big-time defensive line talent – think Fletcher Cox, Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Raekwon Davis – and Bryant has the makings to be next in line of making an impact on the next level.

WHERE BRYANT FITS IN

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has a long, proven history of fielding successful defenses over his career. Washington wasn’t getting 5-star prospect along the defensive line, but Kwiatkowski’s scheme puts his players in the best position to succeed. Bryant should slide into the 3-tech slot along the defensive line for the Longhorns in PK’s scheme. His ability to play the run and the upside that he offers as a pass rusher will fit well alongside a true nose tackle in the middle, as well as his ability to take on blocks – which is crucial in Kwiatkowski’s system.

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR TEXAS

Anytime that you can grab a player in the trenches from SEC territory, it is a win. Bryant was courted by several SEC programs, and Ole Miss made it a priority to attempt to keep him in the state. In the end, Bryant’s relationship with Longhorns defensive line coach Bo Davis gave Texas the edge over its future conference foes.

JUNIOR TAPE