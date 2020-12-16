Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - Texas lands talented New Orleans DL

Key Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Louisville, Missouri, Northwestern, and Purdue are among Sorrell’s offers.



Evaluation: A one-time commitment to Northwestern, Sorrell is known for his standout motor and big guys with physical gifts who already play really hard always have a chance at making a future impact. Listed at 6-4, 263 pounds and listed as a strongside defensive end, Northwestern envisioned Sorrell growing into a force at defensive tackle. When Pat Fitzgerald dips into the South, I usually pay close attention because of his evaluation skills. Sorrell shows some athleticism, and really uses his hands and upper body strength well. At times, Holy Cross used him as a standup rush end, and moved him around the defensive line.



Why it matters: Adding big guys is never a bad thing, and the Longhorns dipped into one of the best areas in the country to find talent.



Enjoy: