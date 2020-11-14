Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - Texas lands very athletic and fast 2021 LB

Cliffs notes : It’s been a while since the Longhorns received some good recruiting news, but it arrived today in the form of their 18th commitment for the 2021 class. Shadow Creek (Pearland) linebacker Terrence Cooks delivered the good news when he announced his commitment to Texas.

Key Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, LSU, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are among the schools that have offered Cooks.



Evaluation: Back in late February, Cooks was named the MVP for his position at the Houston Rivals Camp, and his speed and athleticism were a big reason why. That performance didn’t come long after he helped Shadow Creek to a perfect 16-0 record and 5A D-1 state title.



Cooks makes a lot of plays all over the field thanks to his excellent motor, and his extremely impressive speed for a linebacker...



