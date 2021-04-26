 Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - UT adds to 2022 class with physical, playmaking d-end
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 22:07:45 -0500') }} football

Instant Analysis - UT adds to 2022 class with physical, playmaking d-end

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods
Director of Basketball Coverage
@DMcComasOB

Cliffs notes: The Longhorns received their eighth commitment in the 2022 class when Brophy Prep (Phoenix, Arizona) defensive end Zac Swanson announced his commitment.

Key offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, USC and Utah are among the programs that already offered Swanson a scholarship.

Evaluation: Listed at 6-4, 255 pounds, Swanson is a physical, high motor player with good athleticism. He’s always around or chasing the football down...

