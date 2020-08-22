Instant Analysis - UT looks local, gains commitment from playmaking QB
Cliffs notes: It didn’t take long, following Jalen Milroe flipping his commitment to Alabama, for Mike Yurcich and Tom Herman to find another 2021 quarterback commitment. Charles Wright (Austin Hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news