Cliffs notes: The signed paperwork for the Longhorns didn’t stop rolling in on Wednesday. This morning, Texas announced it received a signed letter of intent from Lone Star (Frisco) linebacker Jaylan Ford.



Read our INSTANT ANALYSIS by clicking HERE.



Not an Orangebloods.com member? Use our special holiday promo to receive 25% off a subscription and $75 in FREE Nike gear.



DETAILS ABOUT HOLIDAY PROMO