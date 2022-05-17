Interview with Texas 2023 MBB target Gehrig Normand

Last night, I had a quick conversation with 2023 MBB target Gehrig Normand, a sharpshooting guard from North Richland Hills, Texas, who received an offer from Texas recently. Here's some of what he had to say.

"What position do you prefer to play, and what style of play do you feel most comfortable in?"

GN: I feel most comfortable in a fast style of play. I can play the one through the three, and am comfortable playing different positions and guarding different positions...I like to push the ball up the floor, play man-to-man defense.

"Who's been reaching out to you other than Texas?"

GN: I've talked to Michigan a lot, been talking to Xavier a lot, possibly trying to get a visit there. I've talked to Iowa State a little bit, Creighton a little bit. It's mostly Big East, Big 12, Big 10 a little bit.

"The NBA Playoffs are going on right now. Are there any pros that you look up to or like to model your game after?"

GN: I like to style my game after Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum a lot because they're long, athletic guards. They get the ball in the right place, they make the extra pass to their teammates...Obviously [I look up to] Luka, since he's in my home town. I watch a lot of him because he has impeccable footwork. He's slow, so it's crazy to see his game develop.

"Have you seen any of the campuses, including outside of OVs or UOVs?"

GN: I went to Kansas State when Bruce Weber was still coaching, before the season kicked off. It's a Big 12 school, so any facilities are going to be nice. It was pretty cool, seeing what my first Big 12 experience was...I've also seen Oklahoma State. They were both really nice. I haven't really experienced the Big 12 [after this past season], but it was the best conference by far.

"What are you trying to get out of your recruitment? What do you think the next year looks like for you?"

GN: Honesty, I have no idea. I'm just putting my head down and grinding, really...focusing on AAU and my last summer, so I'm not thinking about a year from now. Hopefully, I'm just signed to a school where I trust the coaching staff...I want to win a national championship.