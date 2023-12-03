With three schools under consideration, Winston said those three programs are still standing because of the relationships he’s built with the coaching staffs. At Ohio State, it’s coach Keenan Bailey. At Texas, it’s Jeff Banks and Tashard Choice. At Central Florida, it’s Brian Blackmon.

“I’m actually going to try to talk to my mom today,” Winston said. “I might do it on December 15.”

2025 tight end Emaree Winston recently released a top three of Texas, Ohio State and Central Florida. Up next, the Calhoun (GA) product is looking to make an early decision, possibly as early as this month.

Winston actually spoke with coach Banks from Texas on Sunday, the same day it was announced that UT had made it into the College Football Playoff.

“He just said ‘I told you we’d get in.’ That and how they’d use me and me coming out for the January 1 game (against Washington),” Winston said.

Winston has paid attention to how Texas uses tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, including watching the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday that saw Sanders go over 100 yards receiving on eight catches.

“I saw the flea flicker pass to him. That’s what I’m looking for, the usage of the tight end,” Winston said.

The 6-2, 239-pound Winston said he’s ready to make an early decision so he “won’t have to worry about” recruiting moving forward. He’s taken visits to all three of his favorites, including taking in multiple Texas home games this fall. In the end, he said his decision will come down to his comfort level with the coaching staffs and how each offense utilizes its tight ends.

“They’re all pretty tight,” Winston said.

The Longhorns are riding high after making the College Football Playoff on Sunday. Winston has taken notice of the progress UT has made in year three under Steve Sarkisian, but said today’s news won’t really impact his decision.

“It’s really just the usage. But they happened to make it so that’s good for them,” Winston said of the Longhorns.