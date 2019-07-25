“I set the visit up about a week and a half ago, talked to coach Mehringer,” Hester said. “I’m going in there with a great relationship with him. We talk every week, have a good relationship. I’m trying to get there with my family so they can meet him too.”

Hester will get another look at the program on Friday when he makes his way to Austin for an unofficial visit (Hester will be in attendance at the Stars at Night camp but said he likely won’t work out).

Wide receiver Javian Hester has been pretty open in the past few months in listing the Texas Longhorns as the team to beat in his recruitment. Hester, out of Tulsa Booker T. Washington, fell in love with UT when he first visited back in February, and he’s developed a strong relationship with UT wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer.

Hester will be accompanied by his mother and sister on the visit. In our last update, the 6-4, 180-pound Hester listed Texas as a clear No. 1, and he said the Longhorns still hold the pole position.

“They’re in the same place,” Hester said. “Missouri and then Baylor, they’re (high on the list) too. They’re always texting me.”

It’ll be a pretty quick trip for Hester and he’s putting in some effort to make the visit happen. He’ll drive in on Friday and then will turn around on Saturday and head back to Tulsa for a family reunion.

There’s been some speculation that Hester could be closing in on a decision and Friday’s visit could certainly have a say in that, but he said he’s still considering taking some official visits in the fall before deciding. Basically, the timing of this one is a bit in the air.

“I’m talking to Michigan (this week), talking about getting one (official visit) set. Missouri, I’ll probably get that one set up. I’ll probably wait to take my Texas one for when they have a game,” Hester said.

A four-star prospect, Hester is ranked No. 120 in the Rivals250.