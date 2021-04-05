Orangebloods - Ish Harris talks upcoming visit schedule, where UT fits in

During the visits, the goal for Harris is to get a better feel for the coaching staffs and the programs as a whole. He knows most coaches are putting their best foot forward when he talks to them currently, so he’s hoping the in-person look will give him a different perspective.

“I’m going to be an early graduate so I want to get them over with and done,” Harris said.

The Pilot Point (TX) standout recently picked up an offer from Miami and the Hurricanes are another program that is expected to get an official visit at some point. With dead period scheduled to be lifted on May 31, Harris said he’s ready to dive into the recruiting process and begin his march towards a decision.

Rivals250 athlete Ish Harris is preparing for a busy month of June. He’ll start things off with an official visit to Utah on June 4. The following weekend, he’ll be in College Station for a Texas A&M official visit. On June 18, Harris will make his way to Oklahoma for an unofficial visit and on June 25, he’ll be in Austin for a Texas official visit.

“I’m definitely going to take as many visits, go to every college as much as I can,” Harris said. “I just want to see how they are every time I go out there, not just a one-time thing when they put on a show. I want to actually be deep into the team, see how they actually act before I commit somewhere.”

The 6-4, 200-pound Harris is a versatile athlete capable of making plays on both sides of the ball at the next level. He lines up at running back for Pilot Point, but is a defensive target for the Texas staff.

“Me and coach (Jeff) Choate talk almost every day on the phone,” Harris said. “He’s a great coach, a great person. I know I can call him any time of the day if I need to.”

With his size and versatility, Harris is a natural comparison to current Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown, a one-time safety who is now an athletic linebacker for Texas. The UT staff has sold Harris on playing the same type of role.

“Texas, they produce beasts. DeMarvion, I see what they’ve done with him coming out of a small town high school and I know if I wanted to, I could be just like him,” Harris said. “That’s what really puts them there. He might go first, second round in the Draft.”

Harris is looking for an opportunity for early playing time, something Texas A&M has done a good job of showcasing in their conversations. He plans to talk to the Texas staff soon to get a better feel for the Longhorns’ depth chart and potential opportunities.

“I haven’t heard much from them about that. I have a zoom with them soon to talk about their scheme and their new defense, to accommodate me and see if I fit in well in it,” Harris said.

A decision for Harris could come in August. He recently released a top six of Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but that list can be expanded to seven with the addition of the Miami offer.