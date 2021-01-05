Orangebloods - It never felt like No. 4 Texas was going to lose to Iowa State...

1) A win is a win in the Big 12, and the Longhorns deserve credit for creating a double-digit first half lead and holding that lead deep into the game. However, they lacked the killer instinct they showed in Lawrence when they ran a much, much better team out of its home gym.



While the Cyclones made life difficult for the home team with some tough shotmaking, Texas played with too much carefree confidence on offense and played one of its worst halves of defense all season. Iowa State finished with 1.29 points per possession in the second half, a startling number against a defensive that entered the game consistently elite.



2) In the end, what could be the biggest difference about these Longhorns showed when Matt Coleman buried a deep, stepback jumper to put his team in front 75-67 with 43 seconds left. They have a senior point guard capable of providing the huge play late to push his team to victory even when the team isn’t playing particularly well during the final moments. It was exactly what Texas needed – a guy to go make a play while also using as much time on the clock as possible.