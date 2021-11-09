IT'S GAME DAY EVERYBODY. Here's my HBU preview.

Finally, it’s here.

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

It feels like Christmas. Basketball season has arrived. What felt like years without college hoops has now come to an end, and the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns play an actual game that counts on the record books tonight at 8pm. Fans can forget about the bitter end to the 2020-2021 season and look forward to a new coach and a (mostly) new program. Hopes are high, and so is the pressure on first-year HC Chris Beard to produce in his initial season in Austin. They’ll have their first gigantic test of 2021 against top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday night on the road in Spokane, WA.

Beard was immensely successful at his previous stop in Lubbock as the HC for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, getting them to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the national championship game in 2019, which they narrowly lost to Virginia in OT. He’s done well at every place he’s coached, and looks to continue this streak at his alma mater. Highly respected, Beard won the AP COTY award in 2019 for his work with the Red Raiders, and carries a high pedigree with a tough-but-respectful method with his players.

This is a rehash for those that have already read my top-five article posted yesterday, but the Longhorns crushed it in the transfer portal this year, bringing in three players who were all-conference at their last schools (Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, and Tre Mitchell) and another who would have been had he not gotten injured (Dylan Disu). The aforementioned three are all candidates for preseason awards at their positions (Carr - PG; Allen - SF; Mitchell - PF). They also return stasr Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, as well as Jase Febres and Brock Cunningham. Highly touted freshman Jaylon Tyson will also see the floor. The ‘Horns rank fifth in the AP Poll, and many other outlets have them anywhere from second to sixth overall.





Houston Baptist Summary

The Houston Baptist Huskies were 6-19 last year and 4-25 the year before that in the Southland, the conference that produced the giant-killer Abilene Christian last year. HBU struggled to a 4-11 record in conference play, with a 2-8 record out of conference. They return only one player who scored in double digits last year in G Za-Ontay Boothman (10.2 PPG). They also bring back G Hunter Janacek (7.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG), F Darius Lee (7.9 PPG, 3 RPG), G Brycen Long (5.7 PPG), and C Zach Iyeyemi (6.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG). Additionally, they add Nevada transfer G Khristion Courseault (1 PPG) and Marist transfer F Zion Tordoff (3 PPG, 2.4 RPG).

The Huskies gave up 80.3 PPG last year, which landed them in the bottom 20 in the country - 338th out of 358 teams. Compare this to their scoring per game, which was 71 PPG, and realize that HBU had a rough season, as if their record didn’t indicate that already.

So, this should be a rout for the ‘Horns - not saying this in a smug way, but the numbers just don’t add up for Houston Baptist. A team giving up that many PPG last year that also loses a lot off of their roster doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that they can hang with a consensus top-five team. Look for Texas to come out strong and rest their starters early in preparation for Saturday’s knockdown, drag-out fight against the top team in the nation.





Texas Rotations

The starting lineup from the exhibition last week should hold no bearing on who starts this week. Last week it was: G Carr

G Jones

G Ramey

F Allen

F Bishop





I think this week it will be:

G Carr

G Jones

G Ramey

F Allen

F/C Mitchell





Top bench guys will be:

F Bishop

G/F Tyson

G Febres

G Askew





Less minutes will be:

F Cunningham

G Benson

G Perryman

F Bott

G Licon





A minutes breakdown for a bigger game like Gonzaga (without Disu) could look something like this (this is subject to change):

Marcus Carr - 33

Tre Mitchell - 30

Timmy Allen - 25

Andrew Jones - 25

Courtney Ramey - 22

Christian Bishop - 20 (will be most affected by Disu’s return)

Jaylon Tyson - 13

Jase Febres - 10

Brock Cunningham - 9

Devin Askew - 7

Avery Benson - 2

Gavin Perryman - 2

Cole Bott - 1

Triston Licon - 1





Here’s a table breakdown of the team’s collective minutes (out of 200 - remember, five players on the floor times 40 minutes a piece). Note: the actual minutes are on the pie graph itself (ignore the percentages below the names).



