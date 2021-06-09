It's time for me to say goodbye...

In my head, my last assignment at Orangebloods.com is covering a national championship baseball team in Omaha. I’m smiling as I’m typing a championship column from the TD Ameritrade press box. And you know what? It could happen.



Yeah, this is a column about me. Dear diary, deal with it. Save it, Paul.



I tried to find an easy way to do this. When Ketch called me for our second conversation after I told him another offer came up, I joked I was conveniently near a CBD store because my anxiety was kicking in. We had a great talk. I knew we would because our bond goes way, way beyond a professional relationship. Heck, I don’t need to explain it because y’all have seen it in action countless times on this forum. The man has a huge heart. Thankfully, at my request, he kept the Godfather offer in his back pocket, preventing an excruciating decision from being even tougher on my already nervous heart and squeamish gut.



Yesterday morning, I searched for something, anything to make my fingers fly around the keyboard and type my Wednesday column, one of my last at Orangebloods.com. Well, at least for the foreseeable future because you never say never. Heck, I even watched the final episode of The Wire, Jimmy McNulty’s wake, hoping to find some inspiration from my favorite television show. Trust me when I say this: writing this is harder than you think. Much harder. And that reason is y’all. This community is truly special… even if there have been countless days in the past when I wanted to meet many of you at Wachovia.



Fortunately, I’ll still be around until Rivals.com screws up my comp and I have to send Suchomel an angry text. No, I’m not going to be covering the Longhorns for a competitor. You’re not going to receive any e-mails from be begging you to subscribe elsewhere. I’m OB for Life (Hollywood Hogan voice). When you put in 15 years of work, you get to subscribe for free. Hopefully. C’mon, hamsters.



So, yeah, I’ll be around some because when you leave on good terms, you’re forever part of a truly special community. I just won’t be a mod, a writer, a reporter and a columnist. I won’t be at a press conference asking a Texas basketball coach about offense or a baseball coach about bunting. I won’t have ‘Staff Writer’ in my signature. I won’t be dropping hints about where a high school basketball player is leaning and who Texas will hire as a pitching coach if Rice hires Sean Allen. And I won’t be explaining why the coach you want fired isn’t actually going to get fired.



Well, maybe I will. Y’all like the message board insiders more than the mods anyway. I don’t know. I don’t know because Orangebloods.com is all I’ve known as a professional. I've worked here in some capacity for 15 years. 15!!! My daily routine has included this message board since 2004 when a best friend, @longhorn34, introduced me to the website during my first year at Texas. The Michael Goodson recruitment hooked me because I spent hours before football games at his house playing Madden in high school. Mike is a good dude. I’d like to think my terrible blocking contributed to his elite recruit status. Besides a couple of entertaining years making $9 an hour producing sports radio, and years as an associate scout – which didn’t require me to do anything I wasn’t already doing besides maybe a high school game here or there - for the Pirates and Dodgers, being a writer and reporter at Orangebloods.com is all I’ve known. I’ve never held another job.

I'm sure David Pierce won't miss my questions or comments about bunting.

I only came close to leaving Orangebloods one other time when I was a finalist for a scouting job with the Seattle Mariners. Sure, there were other offers, none of them seriously considered. Genuinely, I thought the Mariners were going to hire me after an intense and lengthy interview process. It was the second year in a row they interviewed me so I must not have sucked that bad the first time. Who knows where I’d be now? I was this close.



Since high school, when I began to understand being a professional baseball player wasn’t realistic, I decided my dream was to be a general manager. Theo Epstein was my idol. Professional baseball is a really hard thing to crack if you’re not already in the circle, though. I want to chase that again. Maybe it’s scouting; maybe it’s working on a college staff; maybe it’s coaching; maybe it’s becoming the go-to authority for high school baseball evaluations and coverage, which is the opportunity waiting in the present. I want to be involved in the game daily, which is what I’m set to do.



As I’ve grown older, matured, and learned so much more about baseball, my dream, generally speaking, is still the same. I received my start at Orangebloods.com covering the baseball program because even though I wasn’t a journalism major and basically taught myself almost everything about being a writer and reporter, I wrote well enough to present readers a unique view. It’s embarrassing now to think of some of the things I wrote and not knowing I could apply for a press credential for baseball. Yeah, that happened. I was a fish out of water. However, my knowledge and passion for the game showed in my writing even if it wasn’t the cleanest copy Orangebloods has seen. It still isn’t. Sorry. There is an error in this column somewhere.



Eventually, I just kept saying ‘yes’ to each assignment tossed my way and took over all the basketball coverage before Shaka Smart arrived. Hey, y’all wanted more hoops coverage and I delivered it. Unfortunately, my postgame columns were… yeah, by year three you didn’t want them delivered anymore. That was a long six years on the hoops beat. Just know that while y’all joke about the NIT, it was a freaking blast to cover.



We all know you can’t work at Orangebloods and not write about football. As a student, I watched, from my seat inside the Rose Bowl, VY reach the end zone versus USC. A couple years later, I was writing columns about the football program and tickled people actually wanted to read them. I’m truly a sports junkie. I love all three big sports. But my heart beats a special way about baseball and my mind thinks, sees and analyzes it differently. I think we’re all given gifts and one of mine is evaluating baseball players and putting it into words. So, that’s what I’m going to be doing.

Seeing VY win a title in person as a UT student is an unforgettable moment.