“(At Alabama), it was fun. It was cool. Coach (Freddie) Roach, I was talking to him, meeting all the coaches. They’re high energy too.”

“(At Texas), it was me going up there to meet the new coaches, talking to coach Herman. It was nice,” Turner said. “I like the new (defensive coordinator Chris Ash). Then me and coach Herman had a conversation too, so I liked that. It was really cool.

Recently, before the dead period kicked in, Turner took a couple big unofficial visits, stopping by Texas and Alabama on consecutive weekends to get a closer look. While he remains wide open, Turner said both trips made favorable impressions.

Defensive end Shemar Turner is one of the country’s hotter prospects in the 2021 class, and he has the offer list to back up that claim with close to 30 schools targeting the DeSoto standout.

The 6-4, 266-pound Turner hasn’t really formulated a list of favorites and doesn’t see himself doing so in the immediate future. Once he does that, he’ll work towards setting his official visits. Basically, he’s taking things at a fairly slow pace.

“Right now, I’m open. I don’t think I’ll be dropping a top five until after spring or the summer,” Turner said. “I might take my official visits in the fall, or I might be take them in the spring/summer.”

Turner has been to Texas for various visits about five times so the Longhorns would appear to be in good standing here, but there’s going to be plenty of competition. After the dead period ends, Turner mentioned that he plans to take a flurry of visits to places like Baylor, LSU, Alabama and Georgia. He’s hoping to get to Ohio State in March as well and said a return trip to Texas will also likely happen.

As for the Longhorns’ chances to make his initial cut, Turner said it’s too early to say for sure, but Texas will certainly draw strong consideration.

“They have a good chance of making the top five. It just depends on how everything goes. I really want to see how their season goes with the new coaches,” he said. “I like the energy they play with during games. Their d-linemen, always have good energy, have good motors. Feel like they’re being coached up pretty well. With new DC, I think they’ll be able to do it more now.”

Texas defensive line coach Oscar Giles has been recruiting Turner for a while (he was offered in June of last year). The two have built up a solid connection and Turner likes what he sees from Giles both as a coach and away from the field.

“We’ve built a great relationship. I’ve been talking to him for a while now,” Turner said. “I went to a camp there. I like his high energy, high tempo. He coaches pretty well.”

A four-star prospect, Turner is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 strongside defensive end prospect. He’s a versatile player along the line, but also knows there’s always room to improve.

“The things I think I bring to the table, I’m a good pass rusher and a good run stopper. I feel like I’m a solid D-end all around. I have a good motor, but I can maybe get my speed up a little more and add some more power.”