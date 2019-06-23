Arlington athlete Jahari Rogers came into this weekend’s Texas Longhorn official visit with high expectations. Now that the visit has ended, it sounds like Texas did everything it could to impress the Rivals250 member, including strong impressions made by the UT staff and current team members.

“My highlight was D’Shawn Jamison. He showed me a good time, showed me why it’s a cool place to come,” Rogers said. “That opened my eyes a lot, his point of view. A a lot of other players, like Anthony Cook, they opened my eyes too with their point of view, and the coaches relationship with the players.”



Rogers said Jamison spoke openly about why he chose Texas and how his experience as a UT student athlete has been since arriving on campus. Hearing Jamison’s first-hand account of his experience gave Rogers a good view of what life is like for a Longhorn football player.



“He talked about why they came here. They like it here, like the atmosphere,” Rogers said. “They like the coaches, coach McKnight. I think they do a really good job, just the coaches, period.”