Jahari Rogers enjoys UT visit, decision coming soon
Arlington athlete Jahari Rogers came into this weekend’s Texas Longhorn official visit with high expectations. Now that the visit has ended, it sounds like Texas did everything it could to impress the Rivals250 member, including strong impressions made by the UT staff and current team members.
“My highlight was D’Shawn Jamison. He showed me a good time, showed me why it’s a cool place to come,” Rogers said. “That opened my eyes a lot, his point of view. A a lot of other players, like Anthony Cook, they opened my eyes too with their point of view, and the coaches relationship with the players.”
Rogers said Jamison spoke openly about why he chose Texas and how his experience as a UT student athlete has been since arriving on campus. Hearing Jamison’s first-hand account of his experience gave Rogers a good view of what life is like for a Longhorn football player.
“He talked about why they came here. They like it here, like the atmosphere,” Rogers said. “They like the coaches, coach McKnight. I think they do a really good job, just the coaches, period.”
The 6-0, 170-pound Rogers is planning to make a decision sometime in the July 4-10 window (he may commit at The Opening Finals), so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out where he’ll wind up. Texas will definitely draw strong consideration.
“They’re top three. I really like the school a lot. A lot of people know that,” Rogers said. “Texas surged, top three or top two. We’ll see a in a couple weeks. I’m going to make my decision in a couple weeks and just go from there.”
Along with Texas, Rogers is considering schools like Penn State, Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee. As for this weekend’s visit, Rogers was accompanied by his mother and father. He said they were equally impressed.
“It opened their eyes a lot. They haven’t really been here. They came to the spring game, but that wasn’t as intense as an OV,” Rogers said. “This one opened up their eyes a little bit.”
A versatile athlete, Rogers is primarily being recruited to play in the defensive backfield. Interestingly, Texas talked to him about his versatility and even made some mention of him potentially helping the Longhorns on offense.
“They like me as a whole, complete player. Corner, slot corner, punt return, kick return, a little bit of offense,” Rogers said. “That opened my eyes, the versatility they were talking about.”
A four-star prospect, Rogers ranks No. 189 on the Rivals250.