“Then we got to go to coach (Tom) Herman’s house, enjoy time with family, hang with other recruits, spend time with guys who aren’t committed, make them feel like they’re at home. That was awesome. Hanging out with those guys, we developed a stronger bond, just making things better before we head to Austin and make it official.”

“It was great. We got to hang out with some of the guys on the team like Junior (Angilau), (Derek) Kerstetter,” Majors said. “They showed me what it means to be an offensive lineman at the University of Texas.

Ever since making that commitment, Majors has remained rock-solid with his decision, and last weekend he was back in Austin for his official visit. Majors said it was a tremendous visit overall, including getting a chance to bond with other recruits, both committed and uncommitted.

When Prosper offensive lineman Jake Majors committed to Texas back in January, it wasn’t something he did on a whim. Majors committed to the UT staff during an on-campus visit, but truth be told, he’d known for several days leading up to that conversation that he was ready to put an end to the recruiting process.

Majors, who will be an early enrollee for the Longhorns, clicked with fellow Texas offensive line commitments Logan Parr and Jaylen Garth. He said he also enjoyed his time with uncommitted prospects Chad Lindberg, Vernon Broughton and Chris Thompson Jr., but was careful not to put too much pressure and those players so they could enjoy their weekend.

“I’m pretty good friends with Chad and Vernon. We hung out back at the spring game. I just like to hang out with those guys, not really talk about recruiting,” Majors said. “I want them to feel it’s not all about that, it’s more about just forming bonds. I got to hang out with them a lot. Recruiting is not forever, but if we recruit them well, hopefully they’ll see that we can do good things at Texas.

“It was more making those guys feel at home. When I can tell they’re enjoying themselves, that’s when I know we’re doing a good job. I don’t really want to abuse the recruiting thing when we’re together, but I know those guys like Texas and I feel like we’re in a good spot.”

Majors spent time talking to Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand, who told him he’d likely be an interior guy (Parr is also projected to play inside … Garth at tackle). Hand let the three offensive line commitments know that they’re still a priority despite having given early pledges.

“We got to hang out with coach Hand, talk some ball, talk about where he sees us fitting in the program, why we’re so important,” Majors said. “He talked to us and said he’s not going to take advantage of us already being committed. He said that’s not who they are. They want us to feel as special as the uncommitted guys.”

Majors has three weeks of school left before he’ll hit summer break, and then will turn his attention towards his senior season. He’s been solid with his UT commitment since the day he made it, but said he feels even better about things after last weekend.

“I’m 100 percent. My recruitment is cut off from now on,” Majors said. “USC still calls me every once in a while, but I’m going to let them know soon I’m not interested.”

A four-star prospect, Majors is a Rivals250 member.