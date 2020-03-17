“Those are going to be super important,” James said. “It could be last time you go to the schools, the final visit to school and kind of confirm all you know about the school, maybe learn some new stuff too.”

Whenever the brothers do take their visits, James said the trips will be a key factor in his eventual decision.

The schedule is very much up in the air for James and brother Tommy , but the duo has settled on four schools that will get official visits. The plan was to see Alabama the first weekend of April, although that trip will likely be postponed. LSU is set for May 8, Auburn June 2, Texas June 10 and a second visit to Alabama is set for June 19.

The college football recruiting world is currently on hold, but prospects are hopeful they’ll be able to take visits in the near future, whenever the world returns to a more “normal” state. One prospect who already had his calendar of official visits set is center James Brockermeyer .

Other schools like Clemson were considered for a visit, and while there are no current plans to visit schools aside from the four that are currently on the docket, James said the brothers are keeping an open mind to the possibility of seeing other places.

With recruiting temporarily put on hold due to coronavirus concerns, James said he’s still working out and his school (Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal) has gone to online classes for the next two weeks, at least. College coaches have stayed in close contact despite the lack of face-to-face access.

“It’s just all been through the phone lately. They’re all saying everyone wants to keep in touch through all of this,” James said. “It’s legal to still talk to them, you just can’t go for person to person visits. They’re all saying they want to maintain good relationship through all of this. Mostly it’s been phone calls and I’ve FaceTimed with Alabama a few times.”

Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has been in contact daily.

“He’s still just been texting me every day. It’s the same as always. Mostly it’s just about life,” James said.

The plan for both James and Tommy has always been to commit before their senior year of high school begins, if at all possible. That’s still the hope.

“I’d rather get it done by then. But if we can’t take any of these visits, it may be later,” James said.

A four-star prospect, James Brockermeyer is the nation’s No. 3-ranked center prospect.