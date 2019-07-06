News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 17:23:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Jase McClellan talks commit status, recent visit to Texas

Plc4jmxg8eb56yudaqln
Jase McClellan is committed to Texas but has taken an official visit to Texas. (Rivals.com)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

Jase McClellan has been committed to Oklahoma for nearly two full years, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from pursuing the Aledo running back. The continued interest from other programs shoul...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}