Jaylon Guilbeau details Texas visit, talks about what's next

There was a time very early in the recruiting process when Jaylon Guilbeau knew where he wanted to go to college. Guilbeau gave the Texas Longhorns an early commitment in September of 2020. The Rivals250 member decided to open up his recruitment in July of this year, and he’s now focused on three schools – Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

The Port Arthur Memorial product is hoping to come to a final decision from those three finalists in the coming weeks, and a big part of the process will be what Guilbeau sees from each team this fall. On Saturday, Guilbeau was in Austin for the Longhorns’ season-opening win over Louisiana, and he said he liked what he saw from Texas both on the field and off.

“Everything was good to me. The atmosphere was good, the stands were packed. That’s what I expected at Texas,” Guilbeau said. “It’s the University of Texas in Austin, one of the biggest and growing cities. They played a great game. They dominated and did what they’re supposed to do.”

Since decommitting from Texas and expanding his options, Guilbeau has maintained that there’s not one school among his finalists that holds an edge over the others. He feels the same way coming out of the UT unofficial visit.

“Everything is still the same,” Guilbeau said. “I just wanted to see how they were going to play, how the DBs played. The DBs played great.”