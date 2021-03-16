Orangebloods - Jeff Banks is in hot pursuit of the state's No. 1 for 2023, LB Anthony Hill

“I talk to them about once a week. I usually talk to coach Jeff Banks,” Hill said. “He’s really cool. I’ve actually been talking to him since he was coach for Alabama so I’ve been having a relationship with him for a while.”

Not to be outdone, there was some top national talent in the 2023 class as well, and linebacker Anthony Hill certainly fits that bill. The Denton Ryan standout ranked No. 1 on the initial release of the 2023 Lone Star Recruiting Top 100, and he’s a priority target for a number of top national programs. Hill holds close to 20 scholarship offers, and the Texas Longhorns are one of the teams in hot pursuit.

Most of the attention at Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Camp in Dallas focused on prospects in the 2022 class. And with good reason, since the camp was loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball.

With it being so early in the recruiting process, and with most of the UT staff still somewhat new to Austin, the conversations mostly revolve around Hill’s family, his schoolwork and other things going on in his life.

“Right now, they’re just trying to get to know me. We haven’t talked a lot of football yet,” Hill said.

The 6-2, 210-pound Hill doesn’t have an early list of favorites, but listed Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Georgia as some of the schools that are aggressively recruiting him. He’s in no hurry to rush through the recruiting process and said he plans to take his time sorting through his options. When it does come time to narrow his list, Hill said a handful of factors will be important.

“It’ll just be schools that fit me the best and the relationships I have with the coaches. Schools that fit my playing style and have good academics,” Hill said.

Texas should be able to stay in the thick of the race until the end, and Hill said he likes UT’s prestige and history.

“That burnt orange. Having Texas on your chest and your name on your back, that definitely stands out for me,” Hill said.