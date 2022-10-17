Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald picked up a Texas offer last week, and the versatile defender made his way to Austin on Saturday for his first UT visit, an unofficial visit to watch the Longhorns take on Iowa State. For McDonald, there were a lot of positives to take away from the experience.

“Everything was cool. I loved it really,” McDonald said. “The coaches were good. I liked the environment. Everything was just positive.”

McDonald, an Oklahoma State commitment, spoke with Texas assistants Jeff Choate and Gary Patterson and also got some time with head coach Steve Sarkisian. The message from the staff … just keep doing what he’s doing and they’d love to have him at Texas.

The 6-2, 190-pound McDonald committed to Oklahoma State back in July. He remains committed, but is still openly fielding interest from other programs, including Texas.