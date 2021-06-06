Jeremy Patton following his UT visit - "They’re going to be hard to top"

“I loved it because it was the home team. There were a lot of highlights, but if I had to pick one it would be sitting down at dinners with coach (Steve Sarkisian) and actually having multiple conversations outside of football,” Patton said.

Like every other high-profile recruit, the 6-0, 213-pound Patton had been anxiously awaiting the end of the 15-month dead period that expired on June 1. His Texas visit did not disappoint.

This weekend, the Texas Longhorns hosted their first official visitors in the 2022 class and the early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive . One player who made his way to Austin and came away impressed was Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton .

Patton was hosted by linebacker Jaylon Ford on his Texas visit and said the two connected well.

“He was amazing,” Patton said. “He showed me nothing but love and kept it real the entire time.”

The new Texas staff emphasized to Patton and the other recruits in attendance that it has big plans for the future, and the coaches stressed that they’d love Patton to be part of what they’re building.

“The main thing I got from the coaches was that Texas is building something special and that it’s going to happen no matter what. They want me to be a part of it and they feel I can lead a lot of it,” Patton said. “But at the same time, if not me, somebody else will. I respect the staff they were honest and straight forward.”

Patton has June official visits set for Michigan and Baylor and while he doesn’t have a firm list of favorites, the Longhorns may have taken the lead in this one as Patton works towards a decision.

“Texas is sitting very high on my list,” Patton said. “I feel they’re going to be hard to top. They’re building something special.”

The Michigan trip will take next week, followed by Baylor on June 18. Patton’s goal is to have a final decision in the fall.

“I’d like a decision during the season, like on homecoming when all my family and friends will be here,” Patton said.