Orangebloods - Joplin working on his voice, playmaking during senior season

Heading into his final season at Brookfield Central, Joplin, a 6-7 skilled forward, knew he wanted to improve his voice and leadership on and off the court. Known of his excellent perimeter shooting for a forward, Joplin also wanted to become more of a playmaker for his teammates.



“I would say being more of a leader on both ends, talking more,” responded Joplin about what he wanted to get better at. “Getting to the basket a lot and finishing, dishing the ball off. Doing a lot more for my teammates.”



Like those Texas fans who’ve followed Shaka Smart closely, Joplin quickly learned that having a voice on the floor was a very important thing to his future head coach. Unsurprisingly, part of Joplin’s goal to make his voice heard more came from Smart.



“Yeah, I was never been the talking type especially on the court. That’s the biggest thing I’m working on. I know he loves that,” Joplin said about Smart.



Each freshman wants to come in and make an immediate impact no matter where he’s going. Joplin is no different, and his future head coach joked the best way to get on the floor is to call your coach the most. Even after he signed with Texas, Joplin stays in constant contact with Smart and assistant coach Neill Berry.



“I talk to coach Berry the most. He’s a real cool dude. He keeps jabbing me about the snow. Coach Smart is high energy. He says the players that play the most call their coach the most. He’s a really cool dude. We always talk about things we can improve on and he always has something for me to read and watch.”



Joplin revealed Smart is an enormous fan of the ESPN Michael Jordan and Bulls documentary, The Last Dance.



“The biggest one to me was the Kobe book. I got it I think before school started and we talk about that too,” Joplin said about some of the things he’s watched and read at the recommendation of Smart. “He loved The Last Dance. I don’t know how many times he’s watched it. They’re different ways to make yourself better. Got to be about to mentally adjust as well as physically.”



Joplin has followed the Longhorns closely on television when he can. Although his offensive skill draws the most attention, Joplin has enjoyed watching the Texas defense the most this season.



“I love everything but especially the defense. Like how they switch. Love how hard they work,” he said. “I know I have to do to the same thing… offense they just do what they do. The three guards go out and make plays and everyone plays off that.”



As he looks ahead to his freshman season at Texas, the four-star prospect knows defending and doing whatever the team needs are great ways to make an early impact. He’s confident his offensive skill will allow him to take advantage of mismatch situations while his versatility on defense could mean defending multiple positions.



“Doing whatever is asked. Got to guard everyone, that’s the first thing,” stated Joplin about making an impact as a freshman at Texas. “Offensive end that just depends on who’s guarding me. Can post up or spot up. It’s situational. If he’s taller, I’ll go by him; if he’s smaller, I’ll bully him.”



Joplin is averaging 26 points and eight rebounds this season.