The 6-4, 250-pound Jones has already taken one official visit to North Carolina State in late June. He’s in contact with several other staffs about setting up fall official visits, and said he won’t make a decision until he’s taken all five trips. Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon are schools that will get visits, Jones said. The fifth is still undecided.

Junior college defensive end Jacoby Jones has turned into a hot prospect with around 20 schools having offered a scholarship to the Butler County Community College standout. Jones has fans of several top programs interested in his recruitment, but he has a message for those wondering where he’ll eventually wind up … you’re going to have to wait for this one to play out.





Jones has been to the Texas campus once, having taken an unofficial visit in late May. He picked up a Texas offer during that trip and has stayed in close contact with the UT staff ever since.

“I’m still talking with coach (Oscar) Giles, coach (Tom) Herman and them. I talk to them at least four or five times a week,” Jones said.

“I actually talked to coach Giles (Saturday) night. He talks about me coming in, being a playmaker, coming in and making an impact. They’re in need of a defensive end, so he said I can be that guy right away. He said they love how I play.”

In late July, Jones took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma and picked up an offer during that visit. The Sooners made a strong impression as well.

“I enjoyed the barbecue. I just loved what they had going, the water fight, we ate good. It was just a nice visit,” Jones said.

At this point, Jones said he hasn’t formulated a firm list of favorites and no one school is standing out above the others. His plan is to take things slowly, finish up his official visits and then figure out which school best suits him.

“It will just be where I feel like I’m at home. A gut feel,” Jones said. “And I need to be in best situation for me. After I take all my visits, then I’ll compare.”