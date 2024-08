We’re just two practices into the 2024 football season. The team hasn’t even donned pads. It is way, way too early to say we’ve learned anything about what we can expect from the Texas Longhorns this year.

And yet … I was a member of Orangebloods long before I joined the staff. That means that overreacting is in my DNA and my God given right.

So, let’s overreact to everything we saw and heard from the start of fall camp.