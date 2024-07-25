“We do need to finish strong here in the summer,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during last week’s SEC Media Days.

The Texas Longhorn football wrap up their last workout of the summer conditioning program today (Thursday).

The summer time is when Sark wants his players to really come together as a team. The grueling summer temperatures shows which players are going to fight through the hard times and which ones are going to wilt.

“We pride ourselves on our conditioning,” Sarkisian said. “We pride ourselves on our mental and physical toughness. I think summer allows us to work on that. When it’s four o’clock at DKR right now, it’s hot and it’s tough. I love being there with the guys when they’re doing that stuff. And then they need some time to let their bodies cool down a little bit.”





The players will cool down a little bit with five days off before getting back to Austin for the start of fall camp on Wednesday, July 31st.





With the break in action, this felt like a good time to continue my “way too early look” at upcoming opponents.





I posted the first one back in May taking a look at Michigan, which you can check out here.





This week, we’re doing a drive up I-35 to for a way too early look at the OU Sooners and the Red River Rivalry.