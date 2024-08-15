PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Just a Bit Outside: Barryn Sorrell's time has come

Travis Galey • Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell is set to have a breakout season – finally.

The senior edge rusher came on to the scene with a splash during his sophomore season when he recorded five and a half sacks and a forced fumble. But his junior season saw a statistical regression with both his total tackles (41 in 2022 to 33 in 2023) and sacks (5.5 to 4) going down.

But Sorrell has been dominant throughout the spring, summer and fall and showed out again during the scrimmage last weekend.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says it is no coincidence that Sorrell is looking good now that he’s heading into his fourth season on the 40. He cited Sorrell and tight end Juan Davis as two examples on this year’s team of players who have really benefited from four years of playing football, hitting the weight room and growing up.

“I think so many times we get so caught up in instant, kind of instantaneous success,” Sarkisian said. “Barryn's a prime example, Juan Davis is another one, of guys who are going into year four in our program. Part of that is the development in the weight room, it's their own physical maturation. Part of it is a real understanding schematically and them having confidence, and part of it is them growing up in our culture, so that whole developmental process for them.”

The result is a player who is now ready to step into the spotlight.

