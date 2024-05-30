Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Just a Bit Outside: Betting on the SEC

Travis Galey • Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

Change is in the air. Never was that more evident than seeing Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian standing in front of the SEC logo during the conference spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

“Change is inevitable,” Sarkisian said philosophically. “We have to change with the change.”

Sark pointed out that he has dealt with nothing but change throughout his entire Texas tenure.

“From the moment I got this job at Texas, we were still almost operating under the old ways,” said Sarkisian. “And here comes the transfer portal, here comes NIL, here comes conference realignment now here comes a new settlement, now there's talk of potential roster size being reduced. But through it all, you have to adapt. If we don't adapt, we aren't going to be here.”

Sark has adapted well, building up the Longhorns into College Football Playoff contenders last season and amongst the favorites to win the SEC conference title in year one of the league.

SEC TITLE ODDS:

Georgia +185

Texas +310

Ole Miss +650

Alabama +950

LSU +1000

Tennessee +1100

Missouri +1500

Texas A&M +2000

Oklahoma +4000

Auburn +5000

Kentucky +9000

South Carolina +10000

Florida +12000

Arkansas +20000

Mississippi State +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Source: Fanduel

Advertisement

Georgia not only enters the season as the odds-on favorite for the SEC championship, it’s the favorites to win it all.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:

Georgia +300

Ohio State +440

Texas +800

Oregon +850

Alabama +1400

Source: FanDuel

Georgia is the only team on Texas’s schedule favored to beat the Longhorns (from the early lines). By the way, how the same company can have Ole Miss with better odds to win the SEC than Alabama, but Bama with better odds to win the national championship, is just one of the many mysteries surrounding sports gambling to me.

Sports gambling may not be in my wheelhouse, but it is becoming more and more ubiquitous in the world of sports.

Now, the SEC is, if not dipping its toes in the gambling pool, at least adding the chlorine to make sure the pool is safe to swim in.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE CHANGES THE SEC IS CONSIDERING TO MAKE SURE THE GAMES STAY ON THE LEVEL.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement