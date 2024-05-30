Change is in the air. Never was that more evident than seeing Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian standing in front of the SEC logo during the conference spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

“Change is inevitable,” Sarkisian said philosophically. “We have to change with the change.”

Sark pointed out that he has dealt with nothing but change throughout his entire Texas tenure.

“From the moment I got this job at Texas, we were still almost operating under the old ways,” said Sarkisian. “And here comes the transfer portal, here comes NIL, here comes conference realignment now here comes a new settlement, now there's talk of potential roster size being reduced. But through it all, you have to adapt. If we don't adapt, we aren't going to be here.”

Sark has adapted well, building up the Longhorns into College Football Playoff contenders last season and amongst the favorites to win the SEC conference title in year one of the league.