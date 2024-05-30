Just a Bit Outside: Betting on the SEC
Change is in the air. Never was that more evident than seeing Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian standing in front of the SEC logo during the conference spring meetings in Destin, Florida.
“Change is inevitable,” Sarkisian said philosophically. “We have to change with the change.”
Sark pointed out that he has dealt with nothing but change throughout his entire Texas tenure.
“From the moment I got this job at Texas, we were still almost operating under the old ways,” said Sarkisian. “And here comes the transfer portal, here comes NIL, here comes conference realignment now here comes a new settlement, now there's talk of potential roster size being reduced. But through it all, you have to adapt. If we don't adapt, we aren't going to be here.”
Sark has adapted well, building up the Longhorns into College Football Playoff contenders last season and amongst the favorites to win the SEC conference title in year one of the league.
SEC TITLE ODDS:
Georgia +185
Texas +310
Ole Miss +650
Alabama +950
LSU +1000
Tennessee +1100
Missouri +1500
Texas A&M +2000
Oklahoma +4000
Auburn +5000
Kentucky +9000
South Carolina +10000
Florida +12000
Arkansas +20000
Mississippi State +30000
Vanderbilt +50000
Source: Fanduel
Georgia not only enters the season as the odds-on favorite for the SEC championship, it’s the favorites to win it all.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS:
Georgia +300
Ohio State +440
Texas +800
Oregon +850
Alabama +1400
Source: FanDuel
Georgia is the only team on Texas’s schedule favored to beat the Longhorns (from the early lines). By the way, how the same company can have Ole Miss with better odds to win the SEC than Alabama, but Bama with better odds to win the national championship, is just one of the many mysteries surrounding sports gambling to me.
Sports gambling may not be in my wheelhouse, but it is becoming more and more ubiquitous in the world of sports.
Now, the SEC is, if not dipping its toes in the gambling pool, at least adding the chlorine to make sure the pool is safe to swim in.