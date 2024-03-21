Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian seemed pretty happy as he chatted with reporters after the teams first spring practice of 2024.





“This was a pretty good first day,” Sarkisian said.





It’s easy to be happy following a practice when you have potentially the best quarterback in the SEC next season guiding your team.





“I thought Quinn played really confidently today, had good command,” said Sarkisian.





It makes sense that Ewers is already starting to shine. He used winter conditioning to transform his body last year.





Ewers was listed at 207 pounds his freshman season but it was probably closer to 218 pounds (and he was kind of doughy). The quarterback said he wasn’t happy with his conditioning so he cut out Chick-fil-A and got to work slimming down to a playing weight of 195 pounds last season.





When he stepped on the field Tuesday, it became pretty apparent to the reporters who were given a glimpse of practice that the QB1 is looking to repeat the success from last year.





“I think Quinn looks good,” Sarkisian gushed.