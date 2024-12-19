Just a Bit Outside: Can Texas score enough to win it all?

‘Tis the season … for the old holiday blues.









While many are being merry and festive, many more people are suffering through the holidays with the doldrums.









The Texas offense has been suffering through the doldrums over the second half of the season as well … but it has nothing to do with the holidays.









The Horns have failed to score 30 or more points in five of their last seven games.









19 against Georgia in the SEC Championship game

17 against Texas A&M

31 against Kentucky

20 against Arkansas

49 against Florida

27 against Vanderbilt

15 against Georgia









We all know how good the Texas defense has been this year. It is a national championship quality unit. But as we’re now on the verge of the start of the playoffs, it’s fair to ask the question, do the Longhorns have enough offensive firepower to win a national championship?