Just a Bit Outside: Can the underdogs win?

The Texas Longhorns came into the Peach Bowl as 12.5 point favorites but needed double overtime to finally dispatch the Arizona State Sun Devils.





The nail-biting College Football Playoff quarterfinal probably came as a surprise to many (including me who predicted a 41-6 Texas victory).





But with the aid of hindsight, and a little reflection, I can’t help but think that we shouldn’t have been surprised after all.





It turns out, Texas’ 39-31 win in double overtime was really just a microcosm of Texas’ season … all boiled down to one game.





Explosive plays on offense? Check.

Defensive goal line stands? Check.

Drive killing penalties on offense? Check.

Third quarter doldrums? Check.

Ewers deep ball woes? Check.

Red zone scoring problems? Check.

Kicking problems? Check.

The Horns fight through their problems? Check.

Texas wins in the end? Check.





It was all there, the good and the bad. Why didn’t we see it coming?





“Not our cleanest game of the year and that’s okay to say that,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “But one thing about our group is when our backs are against the wall and when our best is needed, our best shows up time and time again.”





It’s one thing to overcome problems against a Big 12 team, it will be an entirely different task to overcome self-inflicted wounds against Ohio State.