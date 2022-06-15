Just a Bit Outside - College World Series Preview & Quinn Ewers 4 Heisman?

Peyton Manning said it best…



For UT, Omaha isn’t just a destination, it’s a home away from home. I don’t know if you guys have heard this before, but Texas has been to Omaha more times (38) than any other team in college baseball. Coincidentally, did y’all also know that Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley’s fathers were roommates in college?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBob25vciBvZiB0aGUgMjAyMiBDV1MgZmllbGQgb2ZmaWNpYWxs eSBiZWluZyBzZXQsIGhlcmUgaXMgYSBwcm9ncmVzc2l2ZSB0aW1lbGluZSBv ZiB0aGUgQWxsLVRpbWUgTkNBQSBCYXNlYmFsbCBDV1MgQXBwZWFyYW5jZSBM ZWFkZXJzIHNpbmNlIHRoZSAxc3Qgb25lIGluIDE5NDcuIDxicj48YnI+V2ls bCBhbnlvbmUgZXZlciBjYXRjaCB1cCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+LCBhcyB0aGV5IGV4dGVuZGVkIHRoZWlyIHRv dGFsIHRvIDM4IEFwcGVhcmFuY2VzPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ1dTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ1dTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05DQUFCYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNBQUJhc2Vi YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbTBFNXR1eHpOaSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL20wRTV0dXh6Tmk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JlZyBI YXJ2ZXkgKEBCZXR3ZWVuVGhlTnVtcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CZXR3ZWVuVGhlTnVtcy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNjUzOTU5MDQ1NDAz ODUyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

But just getting to Omaha isn't enough for this team. “The job’s not done,” said Tristan Stevens after pitching six magnificent innings in the deciding game of last weekend’s Super Regional. “We don’t go to Omaha, we want to win. That’s our plan, that’s our goal.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSG9ybnMgYXJlIGhlYWRlZCB0byBPbWFoYS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvb2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hvb2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lqZzI0cW9CdUIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Zamcy NHFvQnVCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFhcm9uIExpdHRsZSAoQEFhcm9uTGl0 dGxlT0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWFyb25MaXR0 bGVPQi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzExNTg3ODAxNzQ0NTg4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Texas’s road to Omaha has been a bumpy one. First, the team lost Saturday starter Tanner Witt to a season=long injury. That forced Stevens to try to replace him in the rotation, but he struggled and was eventually replaced by Lucas Gordon (who has pitched phenomenally). Stevens was relegated to the bullpen where he, and nearly everybody else working out of the pen, have struggled. “Throughout the season, we’ve had a 10 spot put on us, we’ve had an eight spot put on us, but we just never gave in,” said head Coach David Pierce who was praising his teams resiliency after Texas rallied from a 7-2 deficit to beat East Carolina on Saturday. “I’ll always remember this team because of that.” The Horns had a miserable March, going 11-8, including losses to Texas State, College of Charleston and arch-rival Texas A&M (who we will discuss later). But the real lowlight came when they were swept at home by Oklahoma State at the end of April. Since then, the Horns have gone 16-4 and put themselves back in Omaha with a chance to win it all. But to win it all, they’ll have to go through one of the hottest teams in baseball as well as rivals who would probably rather see UT to go 2-and-Que than have their own team win it all. “This team is so built for anything that’s thrown at us,” said Stevens. “We’ve known it since the start of the season with all of the adversity that we faced.”

THE TALE OF THE TAPE:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7imr7vuI9Db2xsZWdlIFdvcmxkIFNlcmllcyBQb3dlciBSYXRpbmdz IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95c3UzcThTSGphIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20veXN1M3E4U0hqYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBwYXJrZXIgKEBzdGF0 c293YXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3RhdHNvd2Fy L3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2NzI0NDE5OTUwNjk0NDAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bmUgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Here’s a look at the teams on Texas’s side of the bracket. You may have heard of these guys before.

TEXAS RECORD 47-20 CWS RECORD 38 trips 6 titles TEAM BATTING AVERAGE .318 TEAM ERA 4.18 FIELDING PERCENTAGE 9.86 BEST PITCHER Pete Hansen 11-2, 3.40 ERA, .223 batting average against, 115 K's in 103.1 innings BEST HITTER Ivan Melendez .396 batting average, 32 home runs, 94 RBI

MY THOUGHTS: I look at Texas’s side of the bracket and I can’t help but think they are the best team on that side. They have the best hitting, the second best pitching, and the best defense. Not to mention, Texas righted the ship and got rolling at the right time of year. I like the head space this team is in, even though it had to fight from behind to win at East Carolina. I toyed with the idea of picking Lucas Gordon as the best pitcher because he has looked so good, but Hansen still has the best stuff and I think he will shine in Omaha. Despite all of that, I just can’t shake the concern that the bullpen is going to do this team in. It has been the Achilles heel all season. That being said, you have to like what you saw from Tristan Stevens on Sunday and Andre Duplantier on Saturday. And the Horns’ bullpen did pretty well in the regional – even having a full bullpen game to shut down Air Force in the Sunday outing. So while I like Texas’s chances of making it to the championship series, I don’t love them.

NOTRE DAME RECORD 40-15 CWS RECORD 3 trips 0 titles TEAM BATTING AVERAGE .294 TEAM ERA 3.95 FIELDING PERCENTAGE .980 BEST PITCHER John Michael Bertrand 9-2, 2.69 ERA, .232 batting average against, 107 K's in 103.2 innings BEST HITTER Jack Zyska .317 batting average, 13 home runs, 38 RBI

MY THOUGHTS: Notre Dame had to win on the road for both the regionals and super regionals to make it to Omaha. It is a veteran squad that will fight to the end. As I’ve said, if the Irish are going to win, they’re going to have to do it with pitching and defense. But then again, pitching and defense is exactly the combination you need to succeed in Omaha.

OKLAHOMA RECORD 42-22 CWS RECORD 10 trips 2 titles TEAM BATTTING AVERAGE .298 TEAM ERA 5.41 FIELDING PERCENTAGE .971 BEST PITCHER Jake Bennett 9-3, 3.53 ERA, .235 batting average against, 120 K's in 104.2 innings BEST HITTER Peyton Graham .336 batting average, 20 home runs, 70 RBI

(first player in program history with 20 homers and 30 stolen bases)

MY THOUGHTS: OU was 18-12 after losing a series to Oklahoma State in April. Since then, all they’ve done is won the Big XII Conference tournament (beating UT for the title), and gone on the road to win their regional and super regional. Oklahoma has gotten hot at the right time and that can carry a team a long way. They are the second best hitting team in Texas’ side of the bracket and their arms are not bad. They will be a tough out.

TEXAS A&M Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 RECORD 42-18 CWS RECORD 7 trips 0 titles TEAM BATTING AVERAGE .292 TEAM ERA 4.68 FIELDING PERCENTAGE .967 BEST PITCHER Nathan Dettmer 5-2, 4.75 ERA, .270 batting average against, 75 K's in 83.1 innings BEST HITTER Dylan Rock .335 batting average, 18 home runs, 59 RBI

MY THOUGHTS: Despite dodging some teams to bolster their RPI, I’m not sure that A&M wouldn’t be the No. 1 seed if they re-seeded for the College World Series. This is a gritty team but I’m not sure it’s a dominant team. In fact, I’ve maintained that despite being behind the Aggies in the rankings and seedings, Texas is the better team. Statistically, the Aggies just don’t do anything great. I don’t love their hitting (outside of Dylan Rock – who beat up on midweek pitching against UT). I don’t love their pitching. The only thing going for them is they do scrap and fight. They were tops in the SEC West, which is a pretty good accomplishment considering there are two teams from that division in the CWS. However, A&M made it to Omaha with a relatively weak regional and super regional.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcywgT1UsIEFya2Fuc2FzLCBhdG0gZ29pbmcgdG8gdGhlIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DV1NPbWFoYT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NXU09tYWhhPC9h PiA8YnI+SSYjMzk7bSBub3Qgc3VyZSBpZiB0aGVyZSBpcyBhIHJlY29yZCBm b3IgdGhyb3dpbmcgaG9ybnMgZG93biwgYnV0IGl0JiMzOTtzIGFib3V0IHRv IGJlIHNoYXR0ZXJlZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U ZXhhc0Jhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc0Jhc2Vi YWxsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vbGFuIChAQ2FkZHlfMTQ4NCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWRkeV8xNDg0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2 MzM1MjU5MTE3MTc4ODgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTMs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

GAME 1: NOTRE DAME

Up first for Texas is the red-hot Notre Dame team. The Golden Domers (which works for football helmets but is a little unsettling with baseball helmets) come into Omaha fresh off a Super Regional win over the No. 1 seeded team, Tennessee. One of the biggest questions facing Notre Dame is if the moment may be too much for them. This is only their third time ever competing in Omaha, and the first time back in 20 years. But head coach Link Jarrett’s not concerned. “There’s no team that I’ve ever coached that’s more built for this moment than these guys,” said Jarrett after winning game three of the Super Regional Series in Knoxville. “The versatility of the team, the unselfishness of the pitching staff, the way they engage in anything they feel like might need to be done to win a game, I’ve never seen anything like it.” Like a boxer who wants to work the body of his opponent, Notre Dame wants to keep things as close as they can as long as they can. “You can take a few jabs, but you can’t allow the knockout blow,” said Coach Jarrett. “Three to one is ok, eight to one is tough.” Notre Dame relied on small ball offense to beat Tennessee on the road. “The bunting game came into play,” said Jarrett. “They weren’t perfect bunts but they kept things going.” And the Irish pride themselves on defense. They sport a .980 fielding percentage which is good for 13th best in the country. Coach Jarrett said he emphasizes defense all year. “We work so hard on double-play stuff because it really accentuates all different parts of what you have to do in the infield,” he said. That kind of gameplan will work well at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The ballpark plays big, limiting teams that rely solely on power. Texas is definitely a big hitting team - having demolished their season record for home runs with 128 on the season – including 32 by first baseman Ivan Melendez. And it's not just El Gato Grande bashing the ball. Texas has seven players with double digit dingers. “One through nine, we’re tough outs,” said Melendez, trying to deflect attention away from himself to his teammates. But this team is fully capable of playing small ball itself. The Longhorns are hitting .318 as a team and they are not afraid to lay down bunts, sacrifice runners or try to steal a bag or two. Eric Kennedy may be really critical in Omaha. And as good as Notre Dame’s defense is, Texas’s is better. The Horns sport a .986 fielding percentage which is the best in the country. Texas’s biggest key to winning game one is Pete Hansen. The lefty is 11-2 on the season with a 3.40 ERA. Hansen has been nails all season long, but did get shelled in Greenville last Friday giving up a couple of homers while picking up the loss. Omaha’s deep dimensions (335 down the lines, 375 in the alleys, and 408 to Center Field) should allow Hansen to pitch his game without worrying about giving up the big one. If Hansen can go deep into the game without having to turn the ball over to the bullpen too early, and Texas can deliver the knockout on offense that Link Jarrett is worried about, then Texas should win. However, if it becomes a bullpen game and it’s close late, then all bets are off.

A HEISMAN WINNER FOR UT?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXBweSBCaXJ0aGRheSB0byAxOTk4IEhlaXNtYW4gd2lubmVyIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmlja3RoZWxhdXJlYXRlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaWNrdGhlbGF1cmVhdGU8L2E+ICEgVGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNGb290YmFsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gc3RhciBy YW4gYXdheSB3aXRoIHRoZSB0cm9waHkgYWZ0ZXIgYSByZWNvcmQtYnJlYWtp bmcgc2Vhc29uIHRoYXQgc2F3IGhpbSBydW4gYXdheSBmcm9tIGFsbCBkZWZl bnNlcywgcnVzaGluZyBmb3IgMiwxMjQgeWFyZHMgYW5kIDI3IFREcywgZmlu aXNoaW5nIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gYXMgdGhlIE5DQUEgY2FyZWVyIHJ1c2hpbmcg bGVhZGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWkt3WFZwbnZaQyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pLd1hWcG52WkM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEhl aXNtYW4gVHJvcGh5IChASGVpc21hblRyb3BoeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZWlzbWFuVHJvcGh5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTI4MTM2OTA3 ODMzNzE2NzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Texas hasn’t produced a Heisman winner since Ricky Williams stiff-armed his way to the trophy in 1998. Could a current Texas running back break that streak? During a recent trip to Las Vegas, I noticed two Texas Longhorns were on the board with Heisman trophy odds. Naturally, Bijan Robinson, widely considered to be the best running back in college football, is one of the favorites with 15/1 odds. Surprisingly, Quinn Ewers was also on the board with 40/1 odds. I was curious about what Las Vegas really thought about their chances so I called up Chris Andrews, the director of the sportsbook for South Point Casino.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBsYXRlc3QgYm9vaywgVGhlbk9uZSBZZWFyLi4uIGlzIGF2YWls YWJsZS4gUmVhZCBob3cgYWxsIHRoYXQgaGFwcGVuZWQgaW4gMjAyMCBhZmZl Y3RlZCB0aGUgd29ybGQgb2Ygc3BvcnRzLCBib29rbWFraW5nIGFuZCB0aGUg Y2FzaW5vIGluZHVzdHJ5LiBUaGVyZSBhcmUgdGhpbmdzIEkmIzM5O20gc3Vy ZSB5b3UgcmVtZW1iZXIsIGFuZCB0aGluZ3MgeW91IGZvcmdvdC4gSXQmIzM5 O3MgYWxsIGluIHRoZSBib29rLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veEhw ajdCc2dCaiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hIcGo3QnNnQmo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQ2hyaXMgQW5kcmV3cyAoQGFuZHJld3NzcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5kcmV3c3Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTUyODc5 ODE1MzQwNjY3Njk5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjMsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I should note here, Andrews says he does not lay odds on awards such as the Heisman because they are not actual sporting contests. So these odds are not his, but he had some opinions to share anyway. "Playing for Texas, Texas can get a lot of national publicity, it's a very strong brand,” said Andrews. I first asked him about Robinson’s odds, since his skillset is known. Surprisingly, Andrews was not very high on Bijan’s chances to win the Heisman. "It's hard for a running back right now,” explained Andrews. “The way the game is right now, it’s so tilted towards quarterbacks. Some quarterback is going to put up massive numbers this year and they’ll probably win it. That’s just my hunch.” Since the turn of the century, only four non-quarterbacks have hoisted the Heisman; DeVonta Smith (WR) in 2021, Derrick Henry (RB) in 2015, Mark Ingram (RB) in 2009, and Reggie Bush (RB) in 2005. Bush’s win was later vacated. What do all of those non-QB winners have in common? They all played at Alabama. (Again, Bush’s win was vacated … and it should have gone to Vince Young anyway.) Of course that led me to asking about Quinn Ewers’ chances. "With the Texas brand, and obviously this kid is very, very good, I think he's the kind of guy who could come out of nowhere and post some huge numbers,” said Andrews. "He'd have to have a huge year but that's possible because he's very, very talented and playing for a school with a huge brand like Texas." When I asked Andrews who he personally would rather put $10 on to win the Heisman, he said it would be Ewers … just because he’s a quarterback.

OTHER NOTES FROM THE CONVERSATION:

On the Alabama game: "I opened them as a 12 point underdog to Alabama,” which Andrews thought showed real respect for Texas, but the gamblers weren’t having it. “They've been bet up to 16 so the money came in against Texas." On where Texas ranks in the Big XII: "I would definitely have them behind Oklahoma,” Andrews said ranking them second in the conference – but just barely. “I would probably have them about equal with Ok State." On where Texas ranks if it were in the SEC this year: "Oh geez. That's really hard to say right now. Probably about where like Florida is, which is probably the upper half of the SEC. Bama's going to be the big dog for a while until Saban retires. A&M is going to be good too. That's going to be a recruiting challenge for Texas. Probably right around where LSU is right now." For the record, South Point currently has Texas, LSU and Florida all at 60-1 odds to win the national championship.

