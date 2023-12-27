It was a chilly night in Seattle in late October and the Washington Huskies season was on the line. But these Huskies have ice water in their veins.

The Huskies were down 7-6 with eight minutes to go in the game and Arizona State driving for insurance points. But on fourth-and-3 from the 12 yard line, Sun Devil coach Kenny Dillingham decided to go for it instead of taking the three points.

The pressure was on the Washington defense to step up.

"Don't blink, don't flinch," said Washington CB Mishael Powell about the defensive mindset in that moment.

Powell didn’t flinch. He stepped in front of a Trenton Bourguet pass and took the ball back 98 yards to lead UW to a 15-7 victory – saving the season.