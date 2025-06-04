Just a Bit Outside: Did a difference maker just arrive on campus?

When Steve Sarkisian signed his first full recruiting class, he focused heavily on the offensive line signing seven big boys to come shore up what had been a weakness of Longhorn football for about a decade.
Devon Campbell was the highest rated of the group and the only five star in the entire class. But it was Kelvin Banks who showed up in June and made an immediate impact becoming the day one starting left tackle.
The 2025 Texas Longhorns are now back on the field with summer workouts getting underway this week.
The vast majority of the roster has been on campus since January and participated in Spring practices. That included 22 early enrollees from the high school signing class and five portal transfers.
But for the first time, the entire 2025 Texas Longhorn roster is now complete. That’s because the final freshman enrollees are now on campus, as are six portal transfers who signed with Texas in the Spring window.
FRESHMAN ENROLLEES:
Nick Townsend, TE
Jordan Coleman, IOL
Devin Coleman, IOL
Gehrig Heil, K/P
Jonah Williams, S (Enrolled early but was playing baseball this spring)
TRANSFER ENROLLEES:
Jack Endries, TE (Cal)
Emmett Mosley, WR (Stanford)
Maraad Watson, DL (Syracuse)
Lavon Johnson, DL (Maryland)
Mason Shipley, K (Texas State)
Matthew Caldwell, QB (Troy)
That is not an insignificant list. Several of those players WILL be big contributors this season. Let’s break it down what we can expect from each, starting with the freshmen.