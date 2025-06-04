Just a Bit Outside: Did a difference maker just arrive on campus?

When Steve Sarkisian signed his first full recruiting class, he focused heavily on the offensive line signing seven big boys to come shore up what had been a weakness of Longhorn football for about a decade.





Devon Campbell was the highest rated of the group and the only five star in the entire class. But it was Kelvin Banks who showed up in June and made an immediate impact becoming the day one starting left tackle.





The 2025 Texas Longhorns are now back on the field with summer workouts getting underway this week.