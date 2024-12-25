Just a Bit Outside: Don't wait to enjoy what you are seeing right now

Merry Christmas Orangebloods!





If you’re reading this on Christmas Day, that means you either don’t celebrate (which is fine) or you’ve survived the excitement of the morning and you’ve now hit that boring part where you try to figure out what to do the rest of the day.





I’ve often found that the buildup for the holiday usually far exceeds whatever happens on the day itself.





Oh sure, the kids faces light up as they tear open their Christmas gifts, but you know all too well that many of those gifts will either not hold their fascination for long. Invariably, the newness will wear off and the toy will either make the rotation of toys they play with, or it won’t. Either way, it likely won’t be as special to them in the next few hours, days, months or years as it is the moment they see it for the first time.





Even the truly special toys, the ones they’ll look back on fondly as adults (like the 10-speed bicycle I got when I was ten years old), will be just a thing that they enjoy and use. The specialness of the gift as is reserved for the moment they see the gift for the first time and in the recollection of it years down the road. Everything in between is just … there.





Of course, that’s not a phenomena that is inherent only to children. Even as adults, we don’t often appreciate what is happening in the moment.





This Longhorn football team, led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, is in the midst of a special run of form that we will all look back on some day with fondness and appreciation.





Back-to-back seasons in the college football playoffs. Back-to-back seasons of at least 12 wins (something Texas has only achieved five times in its history).





Texas fans, pour yourself and egg nog and let’s not wait for the future. Let us all appreciate right here and right now what we are seeing from this team.