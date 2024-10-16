Just a Bit Outside: For TX vs UGA ... "It starts up front"

Austin is THE place to be this weekend.

“It’s a different kind of electricity in the air,” said Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.

Texas vs. Georgia.

This is a sexy matchup. College Football Gameday will be on campus to watch the bluest of blue bloods battling it out for only the sixth time in their storied history (UT is 4-1 all time vs. UGA – but that one loss cost the Longhorns a national title).

It’s the kind of matchup that makes fans of college football, like Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, almost drool with excitement and anticipation.

“College football is at an all time high,” Sarkisian said. “You know, the style of play, the excitement of the game, the exposure that college football is getting right now, the flare for the dramatic, it just seems like it's heightened even more. We’re lucky man.”

There will be a lot of attention on the two quarterbacks. Carson Beck with Georgia and Quinn Ewers with Texas are both national stars. They’re both expected to be first round NFL draft picks in the spring. They even kind of play like each other.

“I think the comparisons between (Ewers) and Carson (Beck) are so similar in terms of the kind of quarterbacks they are,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “They’re both better athletes than people think. They both have awareness of coverage and they’re really good in the pocket.”

But while all eyes are on the QB play – and for good reason – this game will likely be won on the ground.