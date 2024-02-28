This week is probably the marquee event of the year for Indianapolis. NFL scouts, GM’s, coaches, players, agents, media and hangers-on are marching around downtown Indianapolis going from hotel bar to hotel bar with stops at Lucas Oil Stadium in between.





But this year, there will be a side of burnt orange served alongside the shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s Steak House.





A school record 11 Texas Longhorn players will be taking part in the combine.





DT – T’Vondre Sweat (on-field workouts on Thursday, Feb. 29th @ 2:00 pm CST)

DT – Byron Murphy (on-field workouts on Thursday, Feb. 29th @ 2:00 pm CST)

LB – Jaylan Ford (on-field workouts on Thursday, Feb. 29th @ 2:00 pm CST)

DB – Ryan Watts (on-field workouts on Friday, March 1st @ 2:00 pm CST)

WR – Adonai Mitchell (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

WR – Xavier Worthy (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

WR – Jordan Whittington (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

TE – Ja’Tavion Sanders (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

RB – Jonathon Brooks (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

RB – Keilan Robinson (on-field workouts on Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:00 pm CST)

OL – Christian Jones (on-field workouts on Sunday, March 3rd @ 12:00 pm CST)









It’s appropriate that Murphy and Sweat will be the first Longhorns to take the field. After all, Murphy is looking like a lock now to be the first Longhorn drafted and to go somewhere in the middle of round one.





The two defensive tackles formed an unbreakable wall at the front of the defense this past season. The Texas defense gave up only 82.36 yards per game on the ground in 2023, good for third best in the country (behind Penn State and UCLA).





“We were pretty dominant up front,” linebacker Jaylan Ford told reporters at the NFL Combine Wednesday. “We were able to achieve things that we hadn’t achieved at Texas in a while.”





Replacing those two monsters won’t be easy (and spoiler alert – Texas doesn’t have another T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy waiting in the wings).





Don’t get me wrong, players and coaches are excited about Vernon Broughton, Jaray Bledsoe and Alfred Collins.





“Alfred Collins can do everything,” T’Vondre Sweat said Wednesday during his NFL Combine interviews. “I feel like a lot of people sleep on Alfred Collins. Bull crap. He’s a great guy and he’s going to do awesome things this year and I can’t wait to watch him.”





But Collins has been around a while and he’s flashed a lot of potential, but he hasn’t shown he can consistently put it all together.





That’s ok. The 2024 Texas Longhorns defense doesn’t have to try to do it the same way the 2023 team did to be just as good, if not better.





“The 2024 version of Texas Longhorns football is going to look a little different than the 2023 version,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during the national signing day press conference earlier this month. “My job is to identify the strengths of this team and then play to the strengths.”





The strength of next season’s defense will likely shift along the defensive line from the inside to the outside ... and that means more sacks.