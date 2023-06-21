This isn’t the sexiest time in college football. The Longhorns are quietly putting in the work in the hot summer sun.





But while summer workouts can be grueling, they also help set the tone for the upcoming season. This is when leaders take over and the team takes shape.





Summertime is also when unit-cohesion really takes shape.





We all know about the benefits of 7-on-7 work allowing quarterbacks and wide receivers get their timing down. But the summertime can be a crucial period for the offensive line as well. This is the time for them to get their own timing down – how they work a combo block or call out blitz protections.





Texas offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood says the summers are a great time for his units to stay sharp.





“Everybody now is working through the summers,” said Flood. “It’s not like the players go away for 10 weeks and then come back for training camp. Everybody is doing these things all year round so you’re never really out of practice.”



