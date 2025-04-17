Just a Bit Outside: Investing in a young team now for a big payoff later

There is a common saying that the first million dollars is the hardest to make. Not having a net worth of a million dollars, I have to take their word for it.





After that first million, getting to two million dollars or more becomes easier because of compounding interest. Once you become a millionaire, that money starts to work for you and can quickly grow to two million. Or so I’m told.





For football teams lucky enough to have an experienced roster, the returns on spring practice show up quicker. But when you have a young team, like the 2025 Texas Longhorns squad, building that million dollar foundation takes more time.





“For some of the veteran players, Michael Taff, Anthony Hill, a DJ Campbell - that foundation gets formed a lot quicker than a player that just arrived, or that's in his freshman year,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after Monday’s 10th practice of the Spring. “And so as we move through spring ball, as we move through camp, the older player, that the veteran player, the guy who has the experience, the Ethan Burks of the world, the Trey Moore's of the world, they can stack bricks a lot quicker and get themselves ready to go for what week one looks like. Some of those other guys we have to pace, because the worst thing we want to do is jump ahead and then they're building crumbles because they have no foundation.”