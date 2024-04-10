The news gurgling out that USC defensive lineman (and native Texan) Bear Alexander may hit the transfer portal when it opens up Monday (April 15th) and is very interested in playing for UT has the Orangebloods message boards exploding.

The 6-3, 313-pound junior has oozed with unrealized potential during his career, but he started to put it together last season. Alexander finished 2023 with 47 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss – including 1.5 sacks, and was honorable mention All Pac-12.

To put those numbers in perspective, 47 tackles would have been good enough for sixth place on last year’s Longhorn team, just ahead of T’Vondre Sweat. Also, Alexander put up those numbers playing in an Alex Grinch defensive system which did him absolutely no favors.

Sweat and Byron Murphy’s departure to the NFL leaves a hole on the interior defensive line and Bear Alexander could help fill that void in a big way.

There is a lot of chatter about whether Alexander would be a good fit. After all, we’re talking about a player with multiple transfers both in high school and now in college too.