One of my favorite sayings in life is “the child is the father to the man.”





I love it because of its simple, universal truth. Who we are today is largely dictated by who we were then.





While that saying is largely about our personality and all of the quirks that fester in us and manifest themselves in adulthood, it’s also true about pop culture.





Nearly everyone thinks that the culture of their youth is better than the culture of today.





It’s why music and television shows from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s remain so relevant to me in the 2020’s.





I am happy to concede that tv shows from that time period were filled with clichés, but that doesn’t bother me in the least. I revel in it.





One of my favorite television clichés is when a doctor or medical examiner is working on someone only to realize that it’s too late. There’s always a dramatic pause – look up – and then declare the time of death. That scene has played out so much, it has been easily mocked multiple times.