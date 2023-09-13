Do you want to know what was really scary about Texas’ win over Alabama in week two? The really scary thing is that the Longhorns didn’t play their best game.

Oh sure, they played a damn good game. They played well enough to beat a team that almost never loses at home and was the third ranked team in the country. But Texas didn’t play to the level that they are capable of playing. The Longhorns left points on the field, sacks in the backfield and even had a Jaylan Ford dropped interception (which I didn’t even think was possible). The truth of the matter is, 34-24 should have been a much bigger blowout.

That, for every other team in college football, should scare the ever-living daylights out of you.

But if you’re Steve Sarkisian, then you’re all smiles. Not only do you go into Tuscaloosa and pull of the “upset,” beating your old boss in the process, but you also come away with examples you can show your team of how they can play even better. What coach doesn’t want to win and still get to “coach up” their team the next week?

But the fact that Texas so thoroughly beat up on Alabama while still not playing their best brand of football means that the rest of the schedule is almost irrelevant. I mean no disrespect to Wyoming, Baylor or even OU when I say that, I just mean that for the rest of the season, Texas won’t face another team that even comes close to Alabama’s level of talent.

That’s the message I got from last week’s game in Tuscaloosa. It doesn’t matter what you do, for this year’s Texas Longhorns – it’s all about me. Play to your own standard and this could be a magical season.

Big 12 Championship? Damn skippy.

College Football Playoff? You bet.

National Championship? If that’s what they want, they can have it.

“This university and this team is ready to do what we’ve been planning to do for a while now,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said on Monday. “I’m excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.”