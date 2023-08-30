It’s almost time. We’re close enough now to the kickoff to the 2023 football season that we can start counting down in hours instead of days, weeks or even months. The kickoff against Rice is so close now many of us can taste it. (Get it? Rice … taste it. See what I did there?)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian can probably taste a big season coming as well.

“Everybody has put in a lot of hard work just to get us to this point,” Sarkisian said. “I do think we’re pretty good. I think we’ll find out in December how good we are but I think we’re pretty good now we need to go play like it.”

I may be over dramatizing this, but it feels like it’s now or never for Sarkisian.

Sark’s record as a head coach has been well publicized. He’s never had a season better than 9-4 (USC in 2014). His career winning percentage is .557 and he’s barely above .500 at Texas with a 13-12 record.

“We’ve put in a lot of work over three years and those older players have been here for this journey,” Sarkisian said Monday. “They’ve been here for 5-7. They were here a year ago after a couple of tough losses, a couple of big wins.”

If this were a movie, it would be a horror show. But Sark has a different kind of flick in mind for this season.

“How do we want the movie to go this year and what are they willing to do to set the stage to write that script so that movie can play out,” Sarkisian asked of himself and his players.