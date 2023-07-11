One more year …





Nearly all of us have experienced the awkward moment when you’ve handed in your notice at your office, and in the meantime, a new person joins the team. You want to be polite and friendly, but truthfully, you don’t really care about getting to know the person because you’re going to be leaving soon.





Oh sure, you’ll happily tag along as everyone goes out to lunch for their first day, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to bother to learn his or her name.





Still, you have to work with them in the interim until you leave so you do so as politely as possible.





On July 1, 2024, Texas will officially become a member of the SEC.





But until then, it’s one more year of Big 12 football.





The Longhorns have probably the best and deepest roster in the conference.





Sarkisian is bringing Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Jaylan Ford and Jahdae Barron with him to the Big 12 Media Days Wednesday. Three of those guys are going to be in serious contention for Big 12 player of the year awards when it’s all said and one.





Pre-season awards are pretty meaningless, but the Big 12 asked media members attending this year’s Big 12 Media Days to vote on different accolades so I’m going to break down my ballot of how I think things will go in the conference this year … Texas’ LAST in the Big 12.