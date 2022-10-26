“I woke up one day and I realized that I was the oldest one in the recruiting department.”

That early morning realization this summer led former UT Player Personnel Assistant Jake Langi to leave the all demanding world of college football and find a new path in life.

“Unless you're like the director of player personnel, I think I think the recruiting aspect is more of a young man's game,” Langi told me this fall.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWFyaW5nIHRoZSBMb25naG9ybiBsb2dvIG9uIG15IGNoZXN0IHRo ZSBwYXN0IGZpdmUgc2Vhc29ucyB3YXMgYW4gYWJzb2x1dGUgaG9ub3IuPGJy Pjxicj5NeSBoZWFydCBvdmVyZmxvd3Mgd2l0aCBncmF0aXR1ZGUgZm9yIGNv bGxlYWd1ZXMsIHJlY3J1aXRzLCAmYW1wOyB0aGVpciBsb3ZlZCBvbmVzIHdo byBiZWNhbWUgbXkgTG9uZ2hvcm4gZmFtaWx5LiA8YnI+PGJyPlRoYW5rIHlv dSBmb3IgZXZlcnl0aGluZy4gSSBsb3ZlIHnigJlhbGwuPGJyPjxicj5Hb2Qg Ymxlc3MsIFRleGFzIEZpZ2h0LCAmYW1wOyBIb29r4oCZZW0u8J+kmPCfj70g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZVUWZ2cDBXdHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9GVVFmdnAwV3R6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpha2UgTGFuZ2kgKEBq YWtlbGFuZ2kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFrZWxh bmdpL3N0YXR1cy8xNTU4NDQ2MTMwNjE4MzEwNjU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

During his time at UT, Langi helped recruit some of Texas football’s brightest stars. The current roster is full of players that Langi helped lead the charge on, including Junior Angilau, Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton.

Langi said the hardest part of leaving was saying goodbye to the players and their families. That included a two-hour conversation with the parents of one of the kids he recruited, letting them know their son would still be in good hands.

“I didn't recruit, I built real relationships,” Langi said while explaining that he only targeted players who would be a good fit with UT. “I did a ton of homework on guys that I pursued and it wasn't it wasn't hard to figure out which guys were being authentic about their own process.”

Langi said that oftentimes, the kids weren’t the problem.

“I think a lot of times, the parents want to be wined and dined and be recruited more than the players,” Langi said. “If that was the case, and I kind of knew that, I was gonna step out of that recruitment because I didn't want to waste anybody's time.”

He also jealously guarded the time of the kids he was in contact with, which meant not indiscriminately firing off a ton of texts and DM’s.

“I wasn't just going to text just to text because you're supposed to,” Langi said. “If I had something meaningful to text then I would, but if I didn’t then I actually would want every recruit to have some space from grown adults who are trying to steal his time.”

The sometimes absurd world of recruiting really hit home for Langi once his daughter Lusia, a volleyball player, began to get noticed.

“In what other world is it okay for non-family, adults to be calling your 16-year old daughter and texting her?”

His new job as a scout for Catapult (more on that later) will allow Langi to spend more time watching his daughter’s senior season of high school volleyball before she goes off to Utah Tech to play for the Trailblazers.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7ilqrvuI8xc3QgT2ZmaWNpYWwgVmlzaXQ8YnI+4paq77iPMXN0IEQx IFNjaG9sYXJzaGlwIE9mZmVyPGJyPuKWqu+4jzEsMDAwJSBjb21taXR0ZWQg dG8gQ29hY2ggSGFmb2thICZhbXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVXRhaFRlY2hfVkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFV0YWhU ZWNoX1ZCPC9hPiAuPGJyPjxicj5EZWZpbml0ZWx5IHVuZXhwZWN0ZWQgYnV0 IGFic29sdXRlbHkgdW5kZW5pYWJsZS4gPGJyPjxicj5XaGVuIHlvdSBrbm93 LCB5b3Uga25vdy48YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXR1bGF0aW9ucywgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdXNpYUxhbmdpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBMdXNpYUxhbmdpPC9hPiAuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvVHJhaWxibGF6ZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29UcmFpbGJsYXplcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91ck4zNDA1bkQzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dXJOMzQwNW5EMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWtlIExhbmdpIChAamFrZWxh bmdpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pha2VsYW5naS9z dGF0dXMvMTU3OTI5NDY2ODQ5MTA5MTk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

"Once my daughter started receiving recruiting interest, I knew that my time in college football was probably going to be done soon because I wasn't going to miss out on her career,” explained Langi.

It will also allow him to be there for his son Cannon who is Autistic.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28geWVhcnMgYWdvIHRvZGF5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nhc3RsZXZpZXdBVFg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENhc3RsZXZpZXdBVFg8L2E+IHByb2R1Y2VkIHRoaXMgdmlkZW8gYWJvdXQg Q2Fubm9u4oCZcyBqb3VybmV5IHdpdGggQXV0aXNtICZhbXA7IHRoZSBpbXBh Y3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbWFnaW5lQVdheT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW1hZ2luZUFXYXk8L2E+IOKAmHMgc3Bv bnNvcnNoaXAgaGFzIGhhZCBpbiBoaXMgbGlmZS48YnI+PGJyPkhl4oCZcyBj b21lIGEgbG9uZyB3YXkgdGhhbmtzIHRvIHRoZSBBQkEgdGhlcmFweSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ltYWdpbmVBV2F5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJbWFnaW5lQVdheTwvYT4gcHJvdmlkZXMgZm9yIGhp bS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcUk0VkREZTF0TCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3FJNFZERGUxdEw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mV29k cXBGVmhOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZldvZHFwRlZoTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKYWtlIExhbmdpIChAamFrZWxhbmdpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pha2VsYW5naS9zdGF0dXMvMTAzMDE0MjE2OTYyNDA3 MjE5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTYsIDIwMTg8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WHAT'S HE UP TO NOW?

Langi, who spent years pouring over film evaluating high school prospects, is putting that skill to work for Catapult, a company that’s most known for producing wearable technology that tracks player movements. The company is expanding into the high school markets to help players get noticed.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BVFROIEhTIFJFQ1JVSVRTICZhbXA7IEZBTUlMSUVTOjxicj48YnI+ RHVyaW5nIGhhbGZ0aW1lIG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIHlvdeKAmXJlIHdhdGNoaW5n LCBiZSBzdXJlIHRvIGxvZyBvbnRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91 ODg0M2hrWFZQIj5odHRwczovL3

“There's about 20 of us scouts across the country,” Langi said. “We're the ones that are helping to build the high school prospect database. So it's a recruiting service as well.”

The biggest difference between his work with Texas and his work for Catapult is that he’s no longer limited to a certain type of player to scout.

“When I evaluate players I'm not necessarily just looking for Texas-level players anymore,” Langi said. “I'm looking for guys that can play NAIA, D-3, D-2, FCS, G-5, P-5, and even JUCO, and putting them in a database and then that will go to every school.”

While the recruiting database is a new division for Catapult, the wearable device has become the industry standard for tracking players in the NFL, college football and now even some high schools.

The device, which is stored in a player's shoulder pad, tracks every movement they make.



“Covers any type of movement that you could do; vertical, side to side, or forward or back,” explained Andrew Ervin, a former strength and conditioning coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers who now works for Catapult as a sports scientist. “You have positional, inertial, and accelerometer based data and then you also have heart rate as well. So that all falls underneath that umbrella. I think it's about 1000 metrics at this point.”

Texas is among the schools that use the devices to track each player's output to make sure that they are pushing themselves as much as possible, without overdoing it.

“I believe in science so we’re obviously monitoring how much we’re working our guys, how much we’re pushing them,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian following the Iowa State game. “I also think there’s a time to monitor human nature. Are we mentally or physically fatigued to go along with what it looks like but what the numbers tell me? The numbers tell me that we’re in good shape. I felt like Saturday we didn’t play quite as fast as I’m accustomed to seeing us play. Not to mention some of the mental breakdowns. So we had to kind of make sure that we kind of relit the fuse in them for one more week before we get to the bye.”

No telling what the numbers said after Oklahoma State. That kind of information is proprietary.

But, the University of Texas has invested a lot of time and resources into the product.

“This is not me just being biased because I'm talking to you about an article for Texas, but they probably have one of the better models in the country,” Ervin said. “They have sports science, a department within the university that has actually contracted through the local health system, or the hospital system. They actually are contracted into the university but they are actually part of the athletic department.

“They are in a position where they have one employee who is overseeing football and then they have a little bit more of a department with three or four employees that are actually working on the Olympic side working with the other teams such as basketball and soccer as well.”

Mitch Cholewinski, the Associate Director of Applied Sports Science at UT, works closely with the strength and conditioning staff to utilize the Catapult system at UT.