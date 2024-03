I love my dog. He’s almost always happy and loving and playful. But bless his heart, he’s not too bright. However, he’s the only dog I’ve ever had that is not able to distinguish the difference between television and real life. If he sees a dog on television, he barks at it. We just started watching "Northern Exposure" and the opening credits where a Moose walks through town gets him every time.

A couple of weeks ago I was watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and a pack of coyotes began howling on the show.